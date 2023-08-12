Badger DAO Reaches Market Cap of $41.37 Million (BADGER)

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 12th. During the last week, Badger DAO has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Badger DAO has a total market cap of $41.37 million and $2.64 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Badger DAO token can now be bought for about $2.09 or 0.00007110 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Badger DAO Token Profile

Badger DAO’s genesis date was December 3rd, 2020. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,767,940 tokens. Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com. Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Badger DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Badger DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

