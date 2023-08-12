Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Price Target Raised to $13.75

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $13.25 to $13.75 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 10.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th.

BCSF stock opened at $15.31 on Thursday. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 1-year low of $11.06 and a 1-year high of $15.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 4.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.93.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 41.01%. The business had revenue of $74.74 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 31,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 34,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

