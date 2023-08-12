Barrington Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI)

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Free Report) – Barrington Research lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of CRA International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 8th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.35. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for CRA International’s current full-year earnings is $5.47 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for CRA International’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.48 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.92 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

CRA International Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:CRAI opened at $105.77 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $740.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.28. CRA International has a 1-year low of $81.69 and a 1-year high of $128.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CRA International

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of CRA International in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in CRA International in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in CRA International by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in CRA International during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in CRA International by 588.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CRA International news, EVP Jonathan D. Yellin sold 1,250 shares of CRA International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.40, for a total value of $135,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,211,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CRA International news, EVP Jonathan D. Yellin sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.40, for a total transaction of $135,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,211,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total value of $486,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,959,506.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRA International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. CRA International’s payout ratio is 26.72%.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

