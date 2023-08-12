Barrington Research Comments on Lincoln Educational Services Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:LINC)

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lincoln Educational Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 8th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.05. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lincoln Educational Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.35 per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Lincoln Educational Services from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley lifted their target price on Lincoln Educational Services from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Lincoln Educational Services from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock opened at $8.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.85 and a 200-day moving average of $6.38. The company has a market capitalization of $275.97 million, a PE ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.07. Lincoln Educational Services has a 1-year low of $4.59 and a 1-year high of $9.25.

In related news, Director J Barry Morrow sold 11,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total transaction of $73,024.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 192,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,982.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 108,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $707,453.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,318,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,067,201.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J Barry Morrow sold 11,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total value of $73,024.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 192,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,982.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 345,029 shares of company stock worth $2,271,814. 29.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions.

