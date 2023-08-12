BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,665 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in CVS Health by 92.9% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,245,000 after buying an additional 181,966 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in CVS Health by 7.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in CVS Health by 4,063.8% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 11,785 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 116.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,551,000. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CVS Health from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.56.

CVS Health Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE CVS traded up $0.91 on Friday, hitting $74.87. The stock had a trading volume of 5,978,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,395,550. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $66.34 and a 52-week high of $107.26. The stock has a market cap of $96.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.63.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.14%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

