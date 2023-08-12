BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.34 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,101 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 5,111 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at $2,101,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.9% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 174.0% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 91,776 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,675,000 after purchasing an additional 58,283 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Verizon Communications by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,194,111 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $60,828,000 after buying an additional 113,032 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth $567,000. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. HSBC dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.53.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

NYSE VZ traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.36. 15,271,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,277,432. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $140.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.25 and a fifty-two week high of $46.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.10.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.20%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,526.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

