BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Has $57.92 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 866,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,570 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 7.1% of BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $57,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. now owns 77,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 181.3% in the 1st quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 34,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 22,326 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 91,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,163 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 12,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of IEFA traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.42. 6,621,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.19. The firm has a market cap of $99.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.