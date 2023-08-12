BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 26.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 93,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,203 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Up 1.1 %

BAC stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.29. 35,720,658 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,018,312. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $38.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.41. The stock has a market cap of $248.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 12.01%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, June 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.26.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

