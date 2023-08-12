BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 87,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,694 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 1.6% of BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $13,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $163.25. 485,840 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721,289. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.17. The company has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $127.33 and a 12-month high of $167.62.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

