BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 84,839.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,309,000 after buying an additional 3,738,028 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth $373,796,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,928,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,846 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,809,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,799,000 after purchasing an additional 908,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 781.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 507,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,569,000 after purchasing an additional 449,672 shares during the last quarter. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Constellation Brands news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.96, for a total transaction of $415,338.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,543,208.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 49,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.90, for a total transaction of $13,240,957.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,756.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.96, for a total value of $415,338.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,543,208.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,819 shares of company stock valued at $27,054,755 over the last ninety days. 16.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of STZ traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $267.68. 670,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,055,190. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $255.79 and a 200-day moving average of $236.31. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.12 and a 52 week high of $273.65. The stock has a market cap of $49.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.27, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.08. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 22.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently -194.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on STZ shares. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. TheStreet raised Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Roth Capital raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $234.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $293.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.24.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

