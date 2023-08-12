BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 2,034 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 451.9% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Down 1.1 %

TSLA traded down $2.69 on Friday, reaching $242.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,038,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,516,184. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $314.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $260.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.78. The company has a market capitalization of $770.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 2.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. DZ Bank lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Tesla from $185.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.30.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,109,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,109,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $279,731.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,403,395.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,979 shares of company stock worth $17,460,657. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

