Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Sells 491 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC decreased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.04. 16,609,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,868,532. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.65 and a 12-month high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.38. The firm has a market cap of $203.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.60.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. HSBC began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.35.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

