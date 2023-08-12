Beldex (BDX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3.98 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for $0.0370 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular exchanges. Beldex has a market capitalization of $206.55 million and approximately $3.98 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1,848.68 or 0.06284864 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00041917 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00021067 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00028577 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00013765 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000194 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004561 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,918,740,213 coins and its circulating supply is 5,582,320,213 coins. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Beldex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

