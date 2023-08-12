Beldex One Day Trading Volume Tops $4.04 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. Beldex has a market capitalization of $206.31 million and approximately $4.04 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for $0.0370 or 0.00000126 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Beldex has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Beldex alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,846.88 or 0.06281170 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00042220 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00020996 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00028548 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00013701 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000194 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004558 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000390 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,918,729,607 coins and its circulating supply is 5,582,309,613 coins. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Buying and Selling Beldex

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.