Belmont Capital LLC Sells 609 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Belmont Capital LLC reduced its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for approximately 0.5% of Belmont Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Belmont Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 89,592.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,257,000,000 after buying an additional 160,963,976 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Pfizer by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,499,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,073,547,000 after buying an additional 7,419,929 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,340,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,741,204,000 after buying an additional 3,216,573 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,150,472,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Pfizer by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,659,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,479,407,000 after buying an additional 317,858 shares in the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Up 0.9 %

PFE stock opened at $36.06 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.65 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $203.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.60.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 43.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.35.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Pfizer

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.