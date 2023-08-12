Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ BDTX traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.33. 271,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,086. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $6.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $121.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 2.46.

Get Black Diamond Therapeutics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Black Diamond Therapeutics news, Director Ali Behbahani purchased 1,000,000 shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,448,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,243,785. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech bought 1,740,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.49 per share, for a total transaction of $9,552,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,117,839 shares in the company, valued at $39,076,936.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ali Behbahani purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,448,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,243,785. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 3,740,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,552,600. Company insiders own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Black Diamond Therapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 195,562.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,080,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,507 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,505,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,602,000 after purchasing an additional 749,052 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 376.1% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 357,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 282,100 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $609,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 13.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 757,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 92,141 shares during the period. 58.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BDTX shares. Wedbush upgraded shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright raised shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BDTX

About Black Diamond Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. The company's lead product candidate, BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant, mutant selective, irreversible EGFR MasterKey inhibitor, designed to inhibit a family of oncogenic mutations, currently under Phase 1 clinical trial.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.