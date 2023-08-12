Boston Partners Buys 23,436 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,412,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 23,436 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $143,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,331,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $561,068,000 after purchasing an additional 257,583 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 14.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,988,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $335,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,135 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,611,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,085,000 after purchasing an additional 739,910 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,425,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,109,000 after purchasing an additional 556,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,761,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,566,000 after purchasing an additional 49,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALK. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $91.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.03.

Alaska Air Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of ALK stock traded down $0.63 on Friday, hitting $46.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,062,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,211,455. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.04. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.54. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a one year low of $37.19 and a one year high of $57.18.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 1.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alaska Air Group news, CEO Benito Minicucci sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total value of $243,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,506 shares in the company, valued at $5,579,877.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alaska Air Group Profile

(Free Report)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.