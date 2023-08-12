Boston Partners Buys 25,872 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,682,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,872 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 4.67% of Landstar System worth $301,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LSTR. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 59.6% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 20.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 405 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

Landstar System Price Performance

Landstar System stock opened at $197.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.27. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.90. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.51 and a 12-month high of $208.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Landstar System Increases Dividend

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Landstar System

In other Landstar System news, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.95, for a total value of $3,958,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,125 shares in the company, valued at $11,986,593.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on LSTR shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Landstar System from $184.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Landstar System from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Landstar System from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Landstar System from $172.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Landstar System from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.58.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

