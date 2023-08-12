Boston Partners Cuts Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Boston Partners lessened its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 24.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,512,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 495,233 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.73% of DTE Energy worth $165,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,044,624,000 after buying an additional 1,420,586 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,707,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,291,854,000 after buying an additional 245,923 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,921,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,998,000 after buying an additional 72,931 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,493,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,120,000 after purchasing an additional 206,658 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 224.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,379,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647,053 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy Price Performance

Shares of DTE Energy stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.89. The stock had a trading volume of 815,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,964. The firm has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.59. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $100.64 and a 12 month high of $136.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.56 and its 200 day moving average is $84.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

DTE Energy Cuts Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a $0.952 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $77,287.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,455 shares in the company, valued at $602,286.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total transaction of $283,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,507.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $77,287.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,286.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on DTE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $127.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.76.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DTE

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.