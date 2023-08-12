Boston Partners Has $269.76 Million Stock Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Boston Partners trimmed its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,408 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in NVR were worth $269,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,553 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,405,000 after buying an additional 4,521 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,896 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $184,024,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 1.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,216 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,787,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,433,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 25.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,425,000 after purchasing an additional 5,778 shares during the period. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 500 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,311.71, for a total value of $3,155,855.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,469,330.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,365.62, for a total value of $2,546,248.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,464,092.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,311.71, for a total transaction of $3,155,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,469,330.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,830 shares of company stock valued at $78,664,454 over the last 90 days. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVR Price Performance

Shares of NVR opened at $6,156.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6,174.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $5,718.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 7.20. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3,816.55 and a twelve month high of $6,474.53.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $116.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $103.76 by $12.78. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 44.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $123.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 431.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVR has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of NVR from $6,500.00 to $7,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $4,400.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,650.00.

NVR Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

