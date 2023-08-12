Boston Partners Lowers Stock Position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Boston Partners cut its stake in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,909,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 897,263 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 4.02% of Valvoline worth $241,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Valvoline by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Valvoline by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 15,460 shares during the period. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in Valvoline in the first quarter valued at $16,256,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Valvoline by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 79,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 9,449 shares during the period. 93.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valvoline stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.10. 1,648,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,687,741. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.07. Valvoline Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.40 and a 1 year high of $39.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $376.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.53 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 110.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Valvoline from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Stephens assumed coverage on Valvoline in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Valvoline in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Valvoline Inc provides automotive services through retail stores in the United States and Canada. It offers cabin air filter, battery replacement, and tire rotation services for various vehicles. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 1,700 system-wide service center stores. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.

