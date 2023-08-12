Boston Partners Reduces Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Boston Partners decreased its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,874,801 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 283,465 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.98% of Garmin worth $189,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at $144,641,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Garmin by 195.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 987,042 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $117,073,000 after purchasing an additional 652,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Garmin by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,276,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,049,121,000 after buying an additional 365,713 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Garmin by 5.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,798,228 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $545,971,000 after buying an additional 355,087 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 129.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 585,142 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,051,000 after buying an additional 330,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Garmin

In other news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 857 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $90,859.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,834 shares in the company, valued at $512,500.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $90,859.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,834 shares in the company, valued at $512,500.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 15,653 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $1,650,921.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,843 shares in the company, valued at $2,514,721.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Garmin Price Performance

NYSE GRMN traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.51. 479,759 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 824,184. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.60. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $76.37 and a 1 year high of $108.56. The company has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.92.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 20.23%. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Garmin from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Garmin in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Garmin from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.20.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

