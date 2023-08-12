Boston Partners Sells 1,065,243 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Boston Partners decreased its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,543,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,065,243 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 2.55% of Qorvo worth $258,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Qorvo by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,196,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,513,630,000 after purchasing an additional 58,395 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its position in Qorvo by 11.8% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,645,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $824,733,000 after purchasing an additional 699,968 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,801,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $595,916,000 after buying an additional 16,097 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 52.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,990,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,997,000 after buying an additional 686,046 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,791,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,408,000 after buying an additional 51,965 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Qorvo

In other news, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 4,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $408,880.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,141,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,589,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 4,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $408,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,141,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,585 shares of company stock valued at $3,309,703 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on QRVO. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Qorvo from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Qorvo from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.67.

Qorvo Price Performance

Qorvo stock opened at $101.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.38 and a fifty-two week high of $114.59.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

