Boston Partners Sells 159,809 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Boston Partners lessened its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,673,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,809 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 4.65% of Nexstar Media Group worth $288,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,309,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,179,000 after acquiring an additional 112,910 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $335,000. Fiducient Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $319,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 65,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Nexstar Media Group

In related news, insider Gary Weitman sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total transaction of $69,578.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,952.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gary Weitman sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total transaction of $69,578.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,952.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rachel Morgan sold 937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.77, for a total value of $153,452.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,685.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,443 shares of company stock worth $4,778,645 in the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on NXST shares. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.40.

Nexstar Media Group Price Performance

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $164.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $171.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.38. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a one year low of $148.00 and a one year high of $217.76.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 13.31%. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.56 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 13.15 EPS for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.65%.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

