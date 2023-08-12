Boston Partners Sells 1,885,026 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Boston Partners cut its stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 31.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,128,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,885,026 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 2.92% of East West Bancorp worth $229,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 17.9% in the first quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 25,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $1,991,000. Matthew 25 Management Corp lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 9.7% during the first quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp now owns 170,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,435,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $710,000. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on EWBC. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Thursday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.86.

East West Bancorp Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of EWBC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.46. 607,427 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,068,606. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.86 and a 1-year high of $80.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.97 and a 200 day moving average of $58.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.20. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 37.14% and a return on equity of 20.86%. The company had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. East West Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.52%.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

