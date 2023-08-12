Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (BWBBP) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 14th

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3672 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

Bridgewater Bancshares Price Performance

BWBBP remained flat at $17.60 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,541. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.30. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 12-month low of $14.48 and a 12-month high of $23.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bridgewater Bancshares

In other news, insider Nicholas L. Place acquired 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $30,525.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 106,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $988,390.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

