Brokers Issue Forecasts for Merus’ Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) – HC Wainwright upped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Merus in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 8th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.71) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.86). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Merus’ current full-year earnings is ($2.98) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Merus’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.94) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.81) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.44) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Merus from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Merus from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Merus from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SVB Securities increased their price objective on Merus from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Merus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRUS opened at $22.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.55 and a 200-day moving average of $21.33. Merus has a one year low of $12.03 and a one year high of $27.70.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Merus by 107.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Merus by 871.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Merus during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Merus by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Merus in the first quarter worth about $58,000. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

