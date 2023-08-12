Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) EVP Jesse Jackson Sells 3,000 Shares

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Free Report) EVP Jesse Jackson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $62,610.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,232.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Business First Bancshares Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BFST opened at $21.05 on Friday. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $25.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.78 and a 200 day moving average of $17.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.41 million, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Business First Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BFST shares. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Business First Bancshares from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Business First Bancshares from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

Institutional Trading of Business First Bancshares

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Business First Bancshares by 7.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,221,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,479,000 after purchasing an additional 150,325 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Business First Bancshares by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,037,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,347,000 after purchasing an additional 18,320 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Business First Bancshares by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 692,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,334,000 after purchasing an additional 56,724 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Business First Bancshares by 5.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 662,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,108,000 after purchasing an additional 36,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Business First Bancshares by 4.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 480,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,244,000 after purchasing an additional 21,242 shares during the last quarter. 41.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

Featured Stories

