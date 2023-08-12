Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Price Target Lowered to C$180.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$196.00 to C$180.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities lowered shares of Canadian Tire from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Canadian Tire from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Desjardins cut their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$205.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$206.00 to C$191.00 in a report on Friday.

Get Canadian Tire alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire Stock Down 5.7 %

About Canadian Tire

OTCMKTS:CDNAF opened at $116.52 on Friday. Canadian Tire has a 52-week low of $101.00 and a 52-week high of $143.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.97.

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. It operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive services and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.