CannabisCoin Price Hits $0.0029 on Top Exchanges (CANN)

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. Over the last week, CannabisCoin has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. CannabisCoin has a total market cap of $227,277.23 and approximately $110.60 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CannabisCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CannabisCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,409.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.49 or 0.00283903 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $228.67 or 0.00777553 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00013522 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.42 or 0.00535286 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00060186 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000074 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.05 or 0.00122571 BTC.

CannabisCoin Coin Profile

CannabisCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,175 coins. CannabisCoin’s official website is cannabiscoin.net. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware.

CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

Buying and Selling CannabisCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CannabisCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CannabisCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CannabisCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CannabisCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.