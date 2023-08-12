CannabisCoin Price Reaches $0.0029 on Top Exchanges (CANN)

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. CannabisCoin has a total market cap of $227,250.28 and approximately $110.60 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CannabisCoin has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One CannabisCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CannabisCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,405.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.35 or 0.00283445 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.46 or 0.00776907 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00013514 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $157.35 or 0.00535114 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00060258 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000073 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.98 or 0.00122344 BTC.

About CannabisCoin

CannabisCoin (CRYPTO:CANN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,175 coins. The official website for CannabisCoin is cannabiscoin.net. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware.

CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

CannabisCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CannabisCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CannabisCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CannabisCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CannabisCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.