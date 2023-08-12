carsales.com Ltd (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

carsales.com Ltd (OTCMKTS:CSXXY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

carsales.com Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CSXXY opened at $31.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.06. carsales.com has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $33.70.

Get carsales.com alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on shares of carsales.com in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

carsales.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

carsales.com Ltd operates online automotive, motorcycle, and marine classifieds business in Australia, Brazil, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Chile, China, the United States, and Mexico. The company operates through Online Advertising Services; Data, Research and Services; Carsales Investments; Americas; and Asia segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for carsales.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for carsales.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.