Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) Short Interest Update

Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,386,600 shares, an increase of 28.9% from the July 15th total of 6,507,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 83,866.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Handelsbanken assumed coverage on shares of Castellum AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. DNB Markets assumed coverage on shares of Castellum AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Castellum AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

Get Castellum AB (publ) alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Castellum AB (publ)

Castellum AB (publ) Stock Performance

About Castellum AB (publ)

CWQXF remained flat at $10.90 on Friday. Castellum AB has a 1 year low of $9.19 and a 1 year high of $15.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.37.

(Get Free Report)

Castellum is one of the largest listed property companies in the Nordic region that develops flexible workplaces and smart logistics solutions. As of 30 June 2023, the property value totalled approximately SEK 171 billion, including the ownership share of the Norwegian company EntraASA. We are active in attractive Nordic growth regions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Castellum AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castellum AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.