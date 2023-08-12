Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.05

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.05 and traded as low as $5.16. Cemtrex shares last traded at $5.50, with a volume of 15,541 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Cemtrex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.67). Cemtrex had a negative return on equity of 75.70% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $16.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.88 million. Research analysts expect that Cemtrex, Inc. will post -5.7 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cemtrex stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 144,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Cemtrex at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.

