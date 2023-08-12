Centerra Gold Inc. (CGAU) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 14th

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.053 per share on Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Centerra Gold Stock Performance

NYSE CGAU opened at $6.09 on Friday. Centerra Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.77 and a fifty-two week high of $7.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.30.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $184.52 million during the quarter. Centerra Gold had a negative return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 34.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Centerra Gold will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC reduced their target price on Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. TD Securities upgraded Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Raymond James upgraded Centerra Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Centerra Gold in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Centerra Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centerra Gold

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Centerra Gold by 431.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 18,295 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Centerra Gold by 22.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,223 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Centerra Gold by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 7,543 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Centerra Gold by 91.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the period. 50.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

