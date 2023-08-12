CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFEW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFEW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the July 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII Stock Performance

CFFEW stock remained flat at $0.07 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.05. CF Acquisition Corp. VIII has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII stock. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFEW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 187,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

