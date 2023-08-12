Chardan Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV)

Chardan Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Chardan Capital currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Energy Vault from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Energy Vault Stock Performance

NYSE:NRGV opened at $3.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day moving average of $2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $448.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 0.22. Energy Vault has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $6.72.

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). The business had revenue of $11.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.10 million. Energy Vault had a negative net margin of 71.43% and a negative return on equity of 39.77%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Vault will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Vault

In other Energy Vault news, CTO Andrea Pedretti sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,099,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,030,101.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,500 shares of company stock worth $109,650. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Energy Vault in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Vault in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Energy Vault in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Vault in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Vault in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 43.60% of the company’s stock.

Energy Vault Company Profile

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers battery energy storage systems for shorter-duration energy storage needs; gravity energy storage systems, including EVx solution; green hydrogen energy storage systems; hybrid energy storage systems; and energy management software platform that orchestrates the management of one or more diverse storage mediums.

