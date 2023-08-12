Chenghe Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:CHEA) Short Interest Up 84.6% in July

Chenghe Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:CHEA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 84.6% from the July 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chenghe Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHEA. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Chenghe Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $6,888,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Chenghe Acquisition by 1,537.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 470,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after acquiring an additional 441,901 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chenghe Acquisition by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 673,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,936,000 after acquiring an additional 295,000 shares during the period. Athos Capital Ltd bought a new position in Chenghe Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $2,575,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in Chenghe Acquisition by 125.0% during the second quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,815,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Chenghe Acquisition Trading Up 0.3 %

CHEA stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $10.79. 6,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,282. Chenghe Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $11.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.58.

Chenghe Acquisition Company Profile

Chenghe Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify business opportunities in the field of financial technology or technology-enabled financial service companies, including artificial intelligence, big data, and cloud and blockchain-related initiatives in Asian markets.

