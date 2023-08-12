Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,723 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rebalance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 52.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at $276,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE CVX traded up $3.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $164.15. 6,682,611 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,907,679. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $140.46 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $306.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.26 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $166.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.17.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

