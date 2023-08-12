Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Motco

Motco lowered its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,860 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up about 0.8% of Motco’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Motco’s holdings in Chevron were worth $11,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Rebalance LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $197.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE CVX traded up $3.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $164.15. The company had a trading volume of 6,682,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,907,679. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.46 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The company has a market capitalization of $306.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $157.51 and its 200 day moving average is $161.47.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.