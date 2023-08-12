China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEAF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,429,900 shares, a growth of 186.0% from the July 15th total of 500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,191.6 days.
China Eastern Airlines Price Performance
Shares of China Eastern Airlines stock remained flat at $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday. China Eastern Airlines has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.51.
China Eastern Airlines Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than China Eastern Airlines
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for China Eastern Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Eastern Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.