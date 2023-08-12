China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CFEIY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CFEIY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
China Feihe Price Performance
Shares of CFEIY remained flat at $6.37 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.70 and a 200 day moving average of $7.31. China Feihe has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $10.27.
About China Feihe
