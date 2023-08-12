China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CFEIY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CFEIY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

China Feihe Price Performance

Shares of CFEIY remained flat at $6.37 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.70 and a 200 day moving average of $7.31. China Feihe has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $10.27.

About China Feihe

China Feihe Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells infant milk formula products in Mainland China and the United States. The company provides a range of raw milk, adult milk powders, liquid milk products, and health care products, as well as soybean powder and goat milk powder. It is also involved in the retail of vitamins, minerals, herbs, and other nutritional supplements.

