CIBC Boosts Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Price Target to C$40.50

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Free Report) had its price target upped by CIBC from C$39.50 to C$40.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$50.00 to C$44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$46.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$42.65.

Get Definity Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DFY

Definity Financial Stock Up 4.4 %

DFY opened at C$38.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 10.55. Definity Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$32.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$35.22 and its 200 day moving average is C$35.71. The stock has a market cap of C$4.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56 by C($0.02). Definity Financial had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of C$907.50 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Definity Financial will post 2.2191693 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Definity Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Definity Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 16.67%.

About Definity Financial

(Get Free Report)

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Economical brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Definity Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definity Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.