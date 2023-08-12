Citizens Bancshares Co. (OTCMKTS:CZBS) Short Interest Update

Citizens Bancshares Co. (OTCMKTS:CZBS – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Citizens Bancshares Stock Down 1.1 %

Citizens Bancshares stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.00. 771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,354. Citizens Bancshares has a twelve month low of $17.10 and a twelve month high of $49.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.61.

About Citizens Bancshares

Citizens Bancshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Citizens Trust Bank that provides various commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers checking and savings accounts; and demand and money market deposits. Its loan products include commercial, financial, and agricultural loans; loans secured by personal property, such as automobiles, marketable securities, and other titled recreational vehicles and motorcycles, as well as unsecured consumer debt; commercial real estate loans; single-family residential loans; and construction and development loans.

