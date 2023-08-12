City Developments Limited Declares Dividend of $0.03 (OTCMKTS:CDEVY)

City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 12th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0261 per share on Friday, September 15th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd.

City Developments stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.02. The stock had a trading volume of 4,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,630. City Developments has a 52-week low of $4.86 and a 52-week high of $6.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.20 and a 200 day moving average of $5.41.

City Developments Limited (CDL) is a leading global real estate company with a network spanning 112 locations in 29 countries and regions. Listed on the Singapore Exchange, the Group is one of the largest companies by market capitalisation. Its income-stable and geographically-diverse portfolio comprises residences, offices, hotels, serviced apartments, shopping malls and integrated developments.

