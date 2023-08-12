CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) Short Interest Update

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 56.3% from the July 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $6.82. 1,835 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.27 and a fifty-two week high of $13.97.

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.24 million. CollPlant Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 48.82% and a negative net margin of 2,519.52%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CollPlant Biotechnologies will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLGN. UBS Group AG raised its position in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 119.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 4,085 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in CollPlant Biotechnologies during the second quarter valued at $361,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in CollPlant Biotechnologies during the second quarter valued at $189,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in CollPlant Biotechnologies during the third quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in CollPlant Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 0.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, Israel, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.

