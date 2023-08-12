Column Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 2,460.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 63,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,585,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,522,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,000 after buying an additional 4,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $150.73. 198,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,620. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $123.74 and a 12-month high of $157.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.85.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

