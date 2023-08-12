Column Capital Advisors LLC Has $140,000 Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 489 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,316,000 after purchasing an additional 18,786 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Alpha Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth approximately $263,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 10.7% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Grove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,437,000. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,151,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Accenture news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total transaction of $934,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at $5,264,064.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,774 shares of company stock worth $8,138,451. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $1.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $309.05. 1,351,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,868,345. The company has a market cap of $205.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $312.44 and a 200 day moving average of $289.32. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.80 and a 52-week high of $327.93.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com lowered Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale upped their target price on Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.20.

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Stories

