Column Capital Advisors LLC Has $232,000 Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 466 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 138.7% during the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 143.8% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 254,654 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $126,530,000 after purchasing an additional 150,207 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,511 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coury Firm Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. 76.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on COST shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $567.00 to $597.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $562.67.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at $12,450,177. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at $12,450,177. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,104,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

NASDAQ COST traded up $1.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $562.96. 1,043,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,664,932. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $540.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $511.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.70, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $447.90 and a fifty-two week high of $571.16.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

