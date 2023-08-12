Column Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,501 Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Column Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) by 61.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,544 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 2,501 shares during the quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in BP by 202.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,921 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 3,965 shares during the period. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BP during the first quarter valued at about $338,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in BP during the first quarter valued at about $343,000. Cowa LLC boosted its position in BP by 10,274.3% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,070,297 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 2,050,341 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in BP during the first quarter valued at about $327,000. Institutional investors own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BP. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of BP from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. DZ Bank lowered shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of BP from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of BP to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BP currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $366.08.

BP Price Performance

BP traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,934,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,288,770. The stock has a market cap of $107.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. BP p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $41.38.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.28). BP had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 24.93%. The business had revenue of $49.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that BP p.l.c. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BP Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.4362 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This is a positive change from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.15%.

About BP

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

